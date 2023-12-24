WATCH: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum begins the official attempt for Longest Singing Marathon -Individual

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a broadcast journalist from Ghana and advocate for women’s rights, readies herself to take on the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon solo.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum declared on December 6, 2023, her intention to try the longest singing marathon.

She declared her preparedness to take up the challenge in a brief video posted on her official Facebook page.

As per the challenge guidelines, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to sing more than 3,200 songs from Ghana in 117 hours as the old record stands at 105 hours since 2012.

She can only repeat a song after the fourth hour, and each song she performs cannot go longer than two minutes.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon for the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual challenge is started few minutes ago and would last through to Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has officially confirmed and agreed to host the Guinness World Records Record Attempt- Longest Singing Marathon Individual at the AKWAABA VILLAGE located at Airport, Accra.

You can watch the challenge live on her Facebook page “Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum”

Who holds the Guinness World Record Longest Singing Marathon by an Individual?

Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Waghamare became the first person to complete the longest singing marathon in 2012, singing for 105 hours nonstop.