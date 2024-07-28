Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum Enstooled as Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum has been enstooled as the Nkosouhemaa (Queen Mother of Development) of Breman Essiam in the Central Region and bestowed the stool name Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I.

The enstoolment ceremony, which took place amid traditional drumming, dancing, and rituals, was attended by a large gathering of locals, dignitaries, and well-wishers.

The community members expressed their joy and pride in having a distinguished individual like Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum assume this esteemed position.

Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I’s new role as Nkosouhemaa is crucial for the development of Breman Essiam.

As Queen Mother of Development, she will be responsible for spearheading various initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the community.

Her efforts will focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other areas critical to the well-being and advancement of Breman Essiam.

In her inaugural address, Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I expressed her gratitude for the honor bestowed upon her and reiterated her commitment to the development of Breman Essiam.

She emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving the community’s development goals.

Her speech resonated with the audience, inspiring hope and confidence in her leadership.

The traditional council and elders of Breman Essiam also expressed their support and confidence in Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I.

They highlighted her exemplary qualities, dedication, and vision, which they believe will significantly contribute to the progress and prosperity of the community.

As Nkosouhemaa, Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I will collaborate with local authorities, NGOs, and other stakeholders to implement development projects.

Her leadership is expected to bring positive changes and foster a spirit of communal cooperation and development.

The enstoolment of Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I marks a new chapter in the history of Breman Essiam.

Her ascension to this pivotal role underscores the community’s commitment to development and the recognition of capable leadership.

The people of Breman Essiam look forward to a future of growth and progress under her stewardship.