Afua Asantewaa publilcy humiliates her husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian journalist and tourism ambassador, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has stirred widespread debate on social media following a candid TikTok confession about her personal preferences in men.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Afua Asantewaa stated that her husband is “not her type of man.”

According to her, she is more attracted to masculine men with broad chests and strong biceps, rather than “skinny, old-looking” men, a description she openly admitted fits her spouse.

The video features a short clip of a muscular young man, presumably representing her ideal type, as she spoke over it.

The post has since gone viral, sparking heated conversations across platforms over marital respect, public boundaries, and personal preference.

Grid of Afua-Asantewaa-and-Husband
Afua Asantewaa and Husband

Many netizens have criticised Afua Asantewaa’s remarks, calling them disrespectful and insensitive, especially considering her public profile and previous praise for her husband’s support during her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Others, however, defended her right to personal expression, arguing that her honesty should not be condemned if her relationship remains intact privately.

As of now, Afua Asantewaa has not issued any clarification or response to the growing backlash.

Her husband has also remained silent on the matter.

