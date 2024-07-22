Afua Asantewaa singathon flaunts her newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150 (Video)

Afua Asantewaa, known for her GWR sing-a-thon attempt has added another luxury vehicle to her collection.

In a recently posted video on her official TikTok account, Afua unveiled her brand new Ford F150, showing her fans and followers a glimpse into her upgraded lifestyle.

The new heartwarming video shows Afua Asantewaa looking chic and confident as she flaunted her latest expensive car.

As seen in the now viral clip, Afua Asantewaa donned an olive-green blazer paired with matching shorts, elegantly layered over a white inner shirt.

Her ensemble was perfectly completed with a pair of trendy sneakers, blending style with casual elegance.

In the video, Afua climbed into the driver’s seat of the luxurious vehicle and buckled up her seatbelt before smoothly driving off from the compound of a lavish residence.



The Ford F150, as detailed on the official Ford website, starts at a base price of $36,965, equivalent to approximately GH¢569,976.64.

The vehicle is known for its spacious interior, capable of accommodating up to six people, making it both a stylish and practical choice for the star.

Watch the video below to know more…