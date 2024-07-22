type here...
GhPageNewsAfua Asantewaa singathon flaunts her newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150...
News

Afua Asantewaa singathon flaunts her newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150 (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Afua Asantewaa singathon flaunts her newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150 (Video)

Afua Asantewaa, known for her GWR sing-a-thon attempt has added another luxury vehicle to her collection.

In a recently posted video on her official TikTok account, Afua unveiled her brand new Ford F150, showing her fans and followers a glimpse into her upgraded lifestyle.

The new heartwarming video shows Afua Asantewaa looking chic and confident as she flaunted her latest expensive car.

As seen in the now viral clip, Afua Asantewaa donned an olive-green blazer paired with matching shorts, elegantly layered over a white inner shirt.

This is embarrassing - Ghanaians troll Afua Asantewaa as her Dubai performance trends

Her ensemble was perfectly completed with a pair of trendy sneakers, blending style with casual elegance.

In the video, Afua climbed into the driver’s seat of the luxurious vehicle and buckled up her seatbelt before smoothly driving off from the compound of a lavish residence.


The Ford F150, as detailed on the official Ford website, starts at a base price of $36,965, equivalent to approximately GH¢569,976.64.

-- AD --

The vehicle is known for its spacious interior, capable of accommodating up to six people, making it both a stylish and practical choice for the star.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 22, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.5mph
40 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways