Afua Asantewaa Singing: Day 6 in Guinness World Record breaking singing marathon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has unofficially been achieved since she hit the 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare hours ago.

But the relentless Asantewaa is making strides in her quest to set a new record that will surpass it to the brim and her determination and the cheers from the growing crowd of supporters keeps her going as she has hit the 120th hour mark.

Her Singathon was scheduled to commence on 24th December 2023 through to 28th of the same month but has currently entered into the 6th day of 29th December 2023.

Entering its sixth day, Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon continues to captivate audiences and make history with her remarkable musical feat with just few hours left to go.

She was visited by Stonebwoy and Samini today among o her loads of high profiled personalities who keeps urging her on.

