Afua Asantewaa speaks for the first time after sing-a-thon disqualification; Here’s what she’s saying

Afua Asantewaa has spoken for the first time after news of her sing-a-thon attempt rejection from Guinness World Records went viral on social media.

In a simple yet profound Facebook post, Afua Asantewaa disclosed that the unfortunate news got to her while she was preparing to host a gala dinner and launch of a Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network.

She continued that her fans should expect to be reading about her next line of actions in the news very soon because she will be coming back stronger and better.

Afua Asantewaa simply wrote;

The news of the outcome of my Sing-a-thon attempt came few minutes as I was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by the President President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I would announce my next line of action in few days. Thank you all for your love and support.

When life hands you lemons, turn them to lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat.

Unfortunately, the Guinness World Record (GWR) has disqualified Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt.

In a tweet responding to a comment enquiring about her attempt, the GWR said;



“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful but we hope that she will make another attempt soon.”

