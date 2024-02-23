Afua Asantewaa was aware of her Singathon results weeks ago but kept it a secret – This is how we knew

- Advertisement -

Guinness World Records has recently announced that Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to set the record for the longest individual singing marathon fell short of success.

Despite singing continuously for an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes, her attempt was officially deemed unsuccessful which has left the country in a frenzy.

But assessing the Guinness World Record confirmation statement, we think Afua was aware of the results at least as of the start of February.

A portion of the statement released read;

“…The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts.”

We this, we can deduce that the internet sensation knew her stand yet for some reasons best known to her she decided to keep it to herself for the right time.

Afua Asantewaa officially wrapped up her challenge with 126 hours to her name, surpassing the number official 105 hour mark set by India’s Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder.

Unofficially, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours, 52 minutes and a few seconds. Taking this into consideration, she did an additional 21 hours to the 105 hours achieved by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.