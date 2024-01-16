type here...
Entertainment

“Afua Asantewaa will soon know her results” – Guinness World Record shares new update to Ghanaians

By Osei Emmanuel
Afua Asantewaa took the whole country and continent by storm when her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon went viral after a report from Ghpage.com.

The Guinness World Records provided another update regarding the singing marathon that Afua Aduonum embarked on recently last December.

Many Ghanaians has since been on the lookout for the official confirmation to her attempt to advertise whether she is the new record holder and an update from the GWR has so far been shared.

RELATED STORY: It’ll take a while to review Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon – Guinness World Record

The response came through the backdrop of a question by a netizen asked on the Tiktok account of GWR after the Guinness World Records shared a video announcing that a German, Felix von Meibom has set a new world record for the fastest time to drink a cup of coffee.

As congratulatory comments were trooping in, a netizen with the username, @cute_gyebuaxx asked for an update on the record attempt by Afua Aduonum on her quest to become the individual with the longest singing marathon by an individual.

@Guinness World Records please there was this girl in Ghana who did a singing marathon. Can you please say something about it, cos we’ve been waiting“.

In response, the GWR disclosed that the evidence of Afua’s attempt is still under review.

We’ve been reviewing Afua’s evidence and will be letting her know the results soon” the GWR replied.

