type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAgbeve R/C: Here's the Trending video of the most beautiful government primary...
News

Agbeve R/C: Here’s the Trending video of the most beautiful government primary school in Ghana

By Armani Brooklyn

The Agbeve R/C Basic, in the Volta Region, has been given a massive facelift befitting of a modern school building.

From the images seen, the building could arguably be considered the most beautiful public basic school in Ghana, at the moment, thanks to renovation work carried out recently.

In a video of the newly commissioned school building making rounds on social media, the classrooms are fitted with quality modern desks and office stationeries.

One of the classrooms in the video shared on TikTok by @anitasosustarks1 had a huge flat-screen monitor alongside a white marker board.


According to @anitasosustarks1, who claimed to be a teacher in the school, the renovation work was funded by an unnamed native of the Agbeve land with support from the community members.

“Agbeve R/C Basic School is a public/government school located in the Volta region of Ghana, Agbeve.”

“The school was renovated by a native of the town with the help of the community members not by the effort of the government or any political party,” – The caption of the video read

@anitasosustarks1

Replying to @Queenwasty AGBEVE R.C BASIC SCHOOL COMPOUND???THIS IS A PUBLIC/GOVERNMENT SCHOOL LOCATED IN THE VOLTA REGION OF GHANA, AGBEVE. THE SCHOOL WAS RENOVATED BY A NATIVE OF THE TOWN WITH THE HELP OF THE COMMUNITY MEMBERS NOT BY THE EFFORT OF THE GOVERNMENT OR ANY POLITICAL PARTY ???#foryourpage #foryou #CapCut #teachersoftiktok #teacher #teachingkids #trendingsong #defedefe #agbeve #school @Anita Acts???

? original sound – TeamEternityGhana – Team Eternity Ghana
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.5mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways