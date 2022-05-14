type here...
‘Aggregate 9 but rejected” – Yaw Adutwum recounts painful Legon experience

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has stated that despite excelling in his ‘A’ level exams, he was denied entrance to the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

With an overall score of nine, he was hopeful of being admitted to the UGBS, he said.

Dr Adutwum, on the other hand, stated that the school declined to admit him, contrary to his expectations.

On Tuesday, May 11, the Education Minister made this disclosure while speaking to a crowd at the opening of the School’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

“I’ll tell you something briefly about my association with the University of Ghana Business School.

I was yearning to come to the School of Administration. I got an aggregate of nine and they rejected me. And I’ll never forget. I was looking forward to

I did A level management, and I had done Economics, and I was waiting anxiously to be accepted, maybe to be ahead of my friends who did Twi and Religious Studies and History; and they got accepted. I have forgiven you today.

Because today, I am addressing you as the Minister for Education. So I think you lost a famous alumnus. So I’ll look for ways to work with you and to still feel like I’m part of this school, “he remarked.

