Agogo lady in viral room video insults critics

A young lady from Agogo in the Ashanti Region, whose private video has recently gone viral has responded boldly to critics and social media backlash.

In a self-recorded video, the lady expressed pride over the widespread circulation of her explicit content.

Rather than expressing regret, she fired back at her detractors, most especially, her close friends who have joined the public to mock her.

During her attack, she additionally encouraged them to continue sharing the viral video across their WhatsApp statuses and other social media platforms.

Taking it a step further, the young woman revealed her intention to transition into the adult film industry, signalling that the leaked video might just be the beginning of a new chapter for her.

Unfortunately, due to our website's policy, we can't share the video here.

