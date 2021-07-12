- Advertisement -

A 79-year-old man and five others have been arrested at Agogo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana for inserting a thick long stick into the anus of a 16-year-old boy suspected to be a thief.

24-year-old Kwasi Marfo, 65-year-old Boakye Danquah, 53-year-old Osei Bonsu, 26-year-old Kofi Asiedu, and 30-year-old Obeng Mensah as well as the 79-year-old man were caught on camera abusing and finally tying the teenager and inserting a stick into his anus.

The videos of the abuse were captured by the same people who claim to have caught the boy stealing something in their neighborhood.

The parents of the boy first reported him missing to the police who mounted a search for their son days after the incident. The police chance upon the video of the boy being abused by some group of men after the report was made

The old man in the video was the first person to be identified by the police and he was arrested to assist in investigations into the boy’s missing.

The 79-year-old man led the police to arrest the remaining 5 people who participated in inserting the stick into the anus of the suspected thief.

When questioned on the whereabouts of the boy, they claim they untied the boy after the stick was inserted into the boy’s anus and left him to go so they do not know his whereabouts.

The boy has been found by the police and he is receiving treatments from the hospital. The men are still in police custody assisting investigations.