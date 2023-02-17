Agona Swedru: GH Man defiles 3 teenage students on their way home from school

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Agona Swedru Police District Police Command for defiling 3 teenage students while on their way home from school.

The incident happened Wednesday, February 15, 2023, around 3:30 PM.

A report gathered indicates that the students aged between thirteen and fourteen were returning from school when the suspect who was driving his car stopped and beckoned them to join him in the car as he was heading in the same direction they were going.

The innocent teenagers in their school uniform then sat in the car oblivious to the danger ahead.

The suspect immediately locked the car doors and then started playing music loudly in the car and drove them to his house.

The suspect upon reaching home pulled out a sharp cutlass and then threatened to kill them if they made any noise.

He stripped them naked and had sex with them while playing music loudly in his hall to drown their shouts for help.

The suspect Hamid Nana Baidoo later warned the victims not to tell anyone about their ordeal or else they will all die after using some talisman on them.

But the victims reported the case to their parents when they went home as blood was oozing from their vaginas.

The case was reported to the Agona Swedru Police District Command and he was arrested.

Medical forms were issued to the victims and are now receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

The suspect was later put before the Agona Swedru Circuit Court on Thursday, February 16, 2023, but there was no court sitting, hence he’s expected to be arraigned next week.

He is in the custody of the Agona Swedru Police Command assisting in the investigation.