Agradaa finds new boyfriend on TikTok, promises to dash him Gh10,000 (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial former priestess and current woman of God is on the hunt for a new lover after suffering from a broken heart from his estranged husband.

Recall GhPage.com published a reportage that stated that the social media evangelist has been ditched by her husband for inner reasons best known to the two.

This recent happening is what social media folks believe caused the viral semi-nude video of her jogging that went viral some days ago.

In a new turn of event, Mama Pat took to Tiktok live to search for a new lover to keep her bed and body warm. In the video sighted, she described her type of man and warned all the “ugly” men to stay aside.

Other part of the video show her selecting one of the numerous men who came out and even promised to send him $1,000 if he is able to avail his bank statements.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mAoLXMK8Pn/?mibextid=K8Wfd2

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
