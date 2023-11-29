Agradaa goes deep into why she married Asiamah within a short period of time after they started dating

- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa who’s also known as Evangelist Mama Pat has finally revealed why she married her junior pastor within a short period of time after they started dating.

According to Nana Agradaa in a new video, she didn’t want to be fornicating and that’s the main reason she rushed her marriage with Angel Asiamah.

As stated by the founder and leader of Heaven’s Way Champion Chruch, she made the right decision by marrying Angel Asaiamh within the shortest possible time because she didn’t want to be sinning with him again the almighty.

In the video, Nana Agradaa disclosed that her family kept tossing her husband after he expressed his interest in marrying her.

The controversial woman of God also added that she won’t succumb to the pressure from social media users who are trolling her for marrying Angel Asiamah.

Nana Agradaa also levelled a set of wild allegations against a certain spiritual father whom she believes had ulterior motives for destroying her marriage with Angel Asiamah.

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asimah tied the knot in a very simple yet classy manner last Saturday.

Prior to the wedding, Agradaa had openly expressed her affection for Pastor Asiamah, indicating her desire to marry him if circumstances aligned.

Agradaa and her junior pastor have since been going out after she recently disclosed her divorce from her ex-husband Eric Oduro Koranteng.

The news of their wedding sparked various reactions among netizens on social media, with people sharing their opinions on this development.