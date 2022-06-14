type here...
Agradaa releases audio of Mona Gucci begging for money for rent

By Lizbeth Brown
Nana Agradaa speaking
Evangelist Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa has hit hard on Mona Gucci for allowing her panellist disrespect her on her ‘Bribi GyeGye Wo’ show.

An angry Nana Agradaa lambasted Mona Gucci and disclosed how she has on several occasions begged her for money.

To buttress her claims, Nana Agradaa released an audio where Mona Gucci asked for a huge sum of money to settle her rent.

She added that Mona asked for 18,000 cedis to pay for her two-bedroom apartment and gave her the money out of pity.

Agradaa further described Mona Gucci as ungrateful, ingrate and her useless person who is living a fake lifestyle to impress her social media followers.

ALSO READ: Police storms Agradaa’s spiritual Father’s church (Video)

Listen to the audio below;

This comes after Mona Gucci discussed Agradaa’s marital issues on her show where her panellists took turns to criticize her.

This infuriated Nana Agradaa who asserted that Mona Gucci shouldn’t have tolerated such behaviour on her show as she (Agradaa) have paid her rent before.

    Source:Ghpage

