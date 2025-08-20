type here...
Agradaa wishes daughter a happy birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Agradaa and Daughter

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her daughter, Rihanna, from behind bars.

The touching tribute, shared on social media by her husband, marks the first birthday Rihanna has celebrated since her mother’s incarceration in July.

Nana Agradaa is currently serving a 15-year sentence with hard labor at Nsawam Prison. An Accra Circuit Court convicted her on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on charges of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement.

Prosecutors alleged that she had swindled numerous victims who attended her church, promising to double their money in what she called “sika gari” (money-doubling) rituals. The conviction followed more than two years of legal proceedings.

Nana Agradaa

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, shared a touching video on his TikTok account showing Rihanna happily seated in a car, smiling while holding her phone.

The video’s caption revealed that the song, “Happy Birthday Sweet Girl” by Mila Dallas, was a birthday gift from Nana Agradaa.

The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom were moved by the sweet gesture despite the circumstances.

The message comes as a poignant reminder of the personal toll her imprisonment has taken on her family.

