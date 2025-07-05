type here...
Agradaa’s lawyer speaks about reports of Asiamah getting sacked

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Agradaa and her husband

Nana Agradaa’s lawyer has spoken about the circulating rumours which allege his client’s husband, Angel Asiamah has been kicked out of their residence.

As initially alleged, Agradaa’s brother, simply known as One Gig, had taken possession of her house and locked his brother-in-law out of the premises hours after his sister was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Agradaa’s brother was also alleged to have visited his embattled sister’s TV station premises and terminated the contracts of the staff.

However, in an exclusive interview with Adom FM on Friday, July 4, 2025, Nana Agradaa’s lawyer shared that he had not heard about the rumours of Angel Asiamah being kicked out of his wife’s residence.

FBI goes after Nigerian scammer for defrauding Donald Trump of 2025 inauguration funds

He noted that he had not spoken to Agradaa’s husband due to his media commitments, but he was expected to meet him later before they visited his wife in prison. “I have not heard about the rumours.

I have not spoken to him [Angel Asiamah] this morning because of the interviews. I will meet him before we visit Agradaa. I will speak to him after I am done with the interviews.

Agradaa’s lawyer also shared that he and his team would appeal her 15-year sentence on Monday, July 7, 2025.

My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

