Nana Agradaa’s biological mother has publicly spoken over the wild claims that Sofo Asiamh has been throughout of her daughter’s house.

During an appearance at her daughter’s church today, the mother emphatically stated that the rumours are terrible lies and shouldn’t be tolerated.

According to Agradaa’s mother, Sofo Asiamah is a good man hence the family harbours no kind of bad intentions about him.

She also slammed her son, Sofo 1 Gig for sharing a video of himself bragging about having sacked Sofo Asiamah from his sister’s house.

