type here...
News

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

By Armani Brooklyn
Agradaas mother

Nana Agradaa’s biological mother has publicly spoken over the wild claims that Sofo Asiamh has been throughout of her daughter’s house.

During an appearance at her daughter’s church today, the mother emphatically stated that the rumours are terrible lies and shouldn’t be tolerated.

READ ALSO: Sofo Asiamah & church members cry over Agradaa’s jail sentence

Nana Agradaa

According to Agradaa’s mother, Sofo Asiamah is a good man hence the family harbours no kind of bad intentions about him.

She also slammed her son, Sofo 1 Gig for sharing a video of himself bragging about having sacked Sofo Asiamah from his sister’s house.

READ ALSO: Agradaa’s lawyer speaks about reports of Asiamah getting sacked

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Professor Ehigie

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Nana Agradaa

Sofo Asiamah & church members cry over Agradaa’s jail sentence

GhPageNews

TODAY

Sunday, July 6, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Agradaa’s lawyer speaks about reports of Asiamah getting sacked

Nana Agradaa and her husband

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

4 dead & many injured at TikToker Yaa Baby’s funeral

Ghanaians slam Senior Man Layla

Senior Man Layla

Nana Agradaa’s brother reportedly sacks Angel Asiamah from Agradaa’s house

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways