Agya Koo And I Traveled Abroad With Just Our GHANA Card- Inchankota

Actor Inchankota has made a shocking disclosure about the Ghana Card by the NPP government.

This comes after controversial man of God, Opambour ridiculed the Ghana card after meeting former president, John Mahama in Kumasi.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Baffour, Inchankota has disclosed the relevance of the Ghana card.

Known to be a staunch member of the ruling NPP government, Inchankota has recounted how the Ghana card became so helpful when he and his brother, Agya Koo were traveling abroad recently.

According to him, the Ghana card facilitated their traveling process as he revealed that they used only the Ghana card to travel abroad.