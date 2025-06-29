Agya Koo collapsed Kumawood- entertainment pundit reveals

An entertainment pundit known on screen as Osofo has said that if there is anyone to be blamed for the collapse of Kumawood, then it is veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo.

Speaking on Showbiz Arena on Grace TV monitored by Gh Page, Osofo alleged that Agya Koo caused Kumawood’s downfall.

At his peak, Osofo said that Agya Koo would travel abroad and what he did afterwards was an eyesore.

Osofo shared how Agya Koo would travel abroad and ask that there shouldn’t be any set until he returned.

Osofo disclosed that Kumawood movie director and producer, Samdakus shared the information with him.