Award-winning Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu – Has eulogized his senior colleague Agya Koo during an interview with Poleeno Multimedia.

There has always been a crucial argument concerning the greatest Ghaians actor of all time and anytime this debate pops up, names like the late Santo, Lilwin, Agya Koo, John Dumelo and the likes pop up.

According to Kwaku Manu who is undeniably one of Ghana’s greatest actors of all time, he doffs his hat off for Agya Koo.

As argued by Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo is peerless in the movie industry as far as he’s concerned.

He continued that if not for Agya Koo‘s superb talent, charisma and aura, Nigerians have been dominating our movie industry as of now as they did some decades ago.

Kwaku Manu also proposed for a statute to be erected to honour Agya Koo for all he has done for the Ghanaian movie industry.

