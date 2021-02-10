Big Akwes defends Agya Koo fingers Lilwin and co as the ones who have collapsed Kumawood

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Asamoah widely known as Big Akwes has hit hard on some movie producers, directors and actors for the cause of the collapse in the once vibrant local movie industry.

Big Akwes speaking on TV together with some guests claimed that, commentaries that have been going round that Agya is part of the cause of the downfall of the movie industry are totally false without any bases.

According to the Kumawood actor, there are some local movie directors and producers who must be blamed for the current situation.

The comic actor mentioned directors and Producers like Jones Aboagye, Samuel Nyamekye, James Aboagye, Ola Micheal who he reckons must all be put in the blame cup.

He added a number of actors too who in their bid to ensure that they bring Agya Koo down also led to the cause of the downfall of the industry.

According to Akwasi Asamoah actors like Lilwin and Mmebusem who doubles as producers caused the downfall of Agya Koo which led to a total shutdown of the industry.