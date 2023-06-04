Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, singer and movie producer professionally known as Agya Koo has set tongues wagging after unveiling his mega-mansion for the first time.

Unlike most celebrities who are known for consistently pushing down their success into the throats of their fans – Agya Koo likes to keep a low profile.

A video from Agya Koo’s birthday party which shows his magnificent mansion in Kumasi has since taken over social media trends and sparked a new hot debate.

According to some social media users, without discosure, Agya Koo is easily the richest Ghanaian actor at the moment.

Without exaggerating, Agya Koo’s house might cost a little over a million dollars.

