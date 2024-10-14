Agya Koo Hates Me Because Of Kwaku Manu- Papa Kumasi Reveals

Ghanaian actor who doubles as a musician, Papa Kumasi has brought to the limelight how legendary actor, Agya Koo dislikes him.

Papa Kumasi who was speaking on the mitigation of the Kumawood movie industry during an interview labeled hatred among actors, directors, producers, and actresses as one of the reasons why the Kumawood movie industry has dwindled.

In buttressing his assertion, Papa Kumasi disclosed how Agya Koo disliked him because of their colleague actor, Kwaku Manu.

Papa Kumasi noted that Agya Koo was having an issue with Kwaku Manu, hence, his association with Kwaku Manu made Agya Koo hate him.

According to him, anytime Agya Koo was to act with Kwaku Manu, he would reject the movie role all because Kwaku Manu was part of it.

On his part, the movie actor and media personality disclosed that whenever he greets Agya Koo, he does not respond.

He said, “When I greet Agya Koo he won’t respond. If I greet him with a handshake he will take his hand off because we have a strained relationship”.

Adding that “Our problems emanated from the fact that I belong to Kwaku Manu’s camp. He will not shoot scenes in movies if Kwaku is featured among others. These things can be accused for the failure of the industry”.