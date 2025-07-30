Agya Koo is not an actor, he does podcasts and performs at funerals- Lilwin

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has denigrated his colleague actor, Agya Koo.

It all started when Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin stormed Nhyira FM for an exclusive interview to promote his upcoming movie premiere.

Speaking during the interview, the actor who doubles as a musician asked the presenters not to talk about his colleague, Agya Koo.

Lilwin stated that Agya Koo is no longer an actor, the presenters and Ghanaaians at large shouldnt compare the aged actor to him.

According to Lilwin, Agya Koo has turned into a blogger and performs at funerals following the death of his career.

Meanwhile, Agya Koo gave Lilwin a taste of his own medicine in a lengthy Twitter post cited by Gh Page.