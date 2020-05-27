- Advertisement -

Agya Nkuto, the popular Kumasi based prophet has sent a strong warning to his friend, Bishop Daniel Obinim to stop his arrogance.

According to Agya Nkuto, it’s time Obinim accepts he made a mistake and apologize to Kennedy Agyapong for all that he has done to him.

Agya Nkuto explained he warned and advised Obinim to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong before he kills him.

The angry man of God revealed if Obinim does not apologize to Kennedy Agyapong, he will deal with him.

Obinim was arrested by the police early this week and was charged with forgery and false publications.

His arrest followed his fracas with the member for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong over alleged fraud, occultism, money laundering, and other charges.