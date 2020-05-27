type here...
Home Lifestyle Agya Nkuto blasts Obinim; urges him to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Agya Nkuto blasts Obinim; urges him to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong

By RASHAD
Angel Obinim, Agya Nkuto and Kennedy Agyapong
Angel Obinim, Agya Nkuto and Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Agya Nkuto, the popular Kumasi based prophet has sent a strong warning to his friend, Bishop Daniel Obinim to stop his arrogance.

According to Agya Nkuto, it’s time Obinim accepts he made a mistake and apologize to Kennedy Agyapong for all that he has done to him.

SEE ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah finally speaks on Pimping allegation from Mona Gucci – Issues last strong warning to haters (Screenshots)

Agya Nkuto explained he warned and advised Obinim to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong before he kills him.

The angry man of God revealed if Obinim does not apologize to Kennedy Agyapong, he will deal with him.

SEE ALSO: Photos and the sad story of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs on social media (See)

Watch the video below

Obinim was arrested by the police early this week and was charged with forgery and false publications.

SEE ALSO: Real reasons why Nana Yaa Brefo resigned from Adom TV finally revealed – Sh0cking revelations

His arrest followed his fracas with the member for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong over alleged fraud, occultism, money laundering, and other charges.

Previous articleGood sex gives me the anointing I need to sing – Popular Gospel musician
Next articleeShun dares former manager as she exposes their sexual affair on TV

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Rev. Obotuo sues Kennedy Agyapong’s NET 2 TV, others

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Rev. Obotuo in an attempt to redeem himself has filed a lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong's NET 2 TV, Justice Kwaku Annan, Rev....
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
Lifestyle

Meet Akosua Serwaa Nyarko Sikasuo, the beautiful last daughter of Osei Kwame Despite

Mr. Tabernacle -
Each day, pictures of the beautiful and handsome children of the business mogul flood the social media space.READ...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady who went viral for showing boobs on Facebook die from breast boil

RASHAD -
A few weeks ago, a lady with the name Baby Ayisha went viral for showing her raw boobs in a Facebook group.
Read more
Lifestyle

Administrator details how Obinim was maltreated at police station

Lizbeth Brown -
The General Administrator at Angel Obinim's church has revealed how his boss was maltreated at the police cells during his arrest.
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong reveals how pastor rebranded mineral water & sold to members as miracle water

Lizbeth Brown -
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon, Kennedy Agyapong has made it his sole responsibility to expose fake pastors extorting money...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
94 %
5.7kmh
90 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady who went viral for showing boobs on Facebook die from breast boil

RASHAD -
A few weeks ago, a lady with the name Baby Ayisha went viral for showing her raw boobs in a Facebook group.
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News