Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu got his hair shaved on national television following Ghana’s loss to Uruguay.

The former Udinese player fulfilled his promise to get his hair shaved should Ghana fail to qualify.

When the game finally ended with Ghana losing by 2-0, Agyamang-Badu had to eat his humble pie by honouring his promise.

A barber was called into the TV3 studio, who immediately cleared all the hair off the head of Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.