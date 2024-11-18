Agyemang Badu Speaks On Dating Delay

Former Ghanaian footballer, Agyemang Badu has for the first time detailed his relationship with Delay.

The former Black Stars player he refuted claims of Dating media personality, Delay.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, sighted by Gh Page, Agyemang Badu said that his relationship with Delay was platonic.

He disclosed that he and Delay became very close pals through a friend of Delay, however, their relationship had boundaries.

He noted that because of how close he and Delay were, he could go to the media personality’s house to eat anytime he felt hungry, because according to him, his family was not in Accra then.

Talking about what made Ghanaian conclude that he and Delay were in a relationship, Agyemang Badu said that Dela once drove his car which had his name as the number plate.

Narrating how that came, he said he was going to the Brong Ahafo to visit his family when he had fault with his car on his way, and Delay being a close associate then, he called on her for assistance.

He stated that Delay came to the scene, gave him her car, and took his.