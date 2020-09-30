- Advertisement -

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah aka The Nation’s prophet has called out some renowed Ghanaian pastors as fake men of God who are just deceiving their followers.

According to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International named the likes of Agyin Asare, Kofi Oduro & Sam Korankye Ankrah as some of the fake pastors in the country.

He made this allegations while speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra based Kingdom FM.

Rev. Owusu Bempah indicated that prophecies of these pastors do not manifest and that alone is a clear indication that they are not genuine.

Attacking Agyin Asare, he disclosed that when he prophecied about the June 4th disaster some years ago, he (Agyin Asare) insulted him and told Ghanaians not to be worried because there was nothing going to happen.

But fast forward the incident happened adding that the families of all those who lost their lives should blame him for deceiving them because if they had listened to him Owusu Bempah, all these could have been averted.

Watch the interview below:

Throwing missiles at Prophet Kofi Oduro, he the latter is not a genuine prophet simply because he sees nothing in the spiritual realm. But all he knows what to best is to make unneccesary noise in the country.

He continued that Prophet Oduro who also leads Alabaster International Ministries congregants is doing everything he can to prove to the world that he is truly from God but the truth is, he is fake.