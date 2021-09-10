- Advertisement -

The Police in Ahafo Region has apprehended a 38-year-old farmer, Isaac Kwame, aka Kwame Capo, for allegedly killing his 37-year-old wife, Gifty Yeboah, at Three Brothers’ Cottage, a farming community near Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

The deceased was shot dead by her husband in the early hours of Thursday 9th September 2021, at about 7:00 am.

According to the police, the suspect fled into the nearby bush with the gun suspected to have been used to commit the crime.

The Police is yet to establish what led to his actions, but according to unconfirmed reports, Gifty allegedly threatened to divorce her husband, Kwame, on Wednesday 8th September 2021 while the two engaged in an argument.

Kwame who could not afford the shame of losing his wife unfortunately shot his wife who was nursing a six-month-old baby.

The residents, upon hearing the sound of the gun, rushed to the crime scene where they found the nursing mother lying in a pool of blood in a prone position.

The Police said when they examined the body, they found a deep cut on the back of the deceased’s shoulder, suspected to be a gunshot wound.

The Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Isaac Kwame Loh, said the suspect was later arrested after the police mounted a search, adding that he was currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the Goaso Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.