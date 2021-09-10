type here...
GhPageNewsAhafo Region: Man arrested for killing wife for allegedly threatening to divorce...
News

Ahafo Region: Man arrested for killing wife for allegedly threatening to divorce him

By Kweku Derrick
crime scene
- Advertisement -

The Police in Ahafo Region has apprehended a 38-year-old farmer, Isaac Kwame, aka Kwame Capo, for allegedly killing his 37-year-old wife, Gifty Yeboah, at Three Brothers’ Cottage, a farming community near Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region.

The deceased was shot dead by her husband in the early hours of Thursday 9th September 2021, at about 7:00 am.

According to the police, the suspect fled into the nearby bush with the gun suspected to have been used to commit the crime.

The Police is yet to establish what led to his actions, but according to unconfirmed reports, Gifty allegedly threatened to divorce her husband, Kwame, on Wednesday 8th September 2021 while the two engaged in an argument.

Kwame who could not afford the shame of losing his wife unfortunately shot his wife who was nursing a six-month-old baby.

The residents, upon hearing the sound of the gun, rushed to the crime scene where they found the nursing mother lying in a pool of blood in a prone position.

The Police said when they examined the body, they found a deep cut on the back of the deceased’s shoulder, suspected to be a gunshot wound.

The Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Isaac Kwame Loh, said the suspect was later arrested after the police mounted a search, adding that he was currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed to the Goaso Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 10, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
80.7 ° F
80.7 °
80.7 °
74 %
3.5mph
98 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News