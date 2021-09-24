- Advertisement -

Two primary six pupils have died in a drowning incident that happened at Ahafo Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The students, identified as 13-year-old David Opoku and 14-year-old Thomas Opoku, allegedly drowned after diving into the Newmont dam in Ahafo Tutuka.

Police at Ahafo Kenyasi have since begun investigations into the matter.

The Asutifi North and South District Police Commander, DSP Paul Ankan, told the media that “The information that reached the police was that two boys had drowned in a dam.

“Based on the information, police rushed to the scene and realized that the apparel and slippers of the victims were at the bank of the dam.

“The police sought the services of the local divers and the bodies of the children were retrieved”.

Police information says the bodies of the two have been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, the management of Newmont Ghana, Ahafo Mine, is also currently assisting with investigations.