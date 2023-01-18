According to a report by 3News, a young mother has committed suicide at Ajoa, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



The deceased allegedly hanged her son to death before hanging herself.

It is currently unknown what caused her to take her life and that of her son but eyewitnesses who interacted with the host of Connect FM’s narrated that they met the lifeless bodies of the young mother and her son in the early morning of Wednesday, 18th January 2023.

“We came to work in the building as labourers and saw the lifeless body of the lady and her son when we got there,” an eyewitness by name Nana Yaw said.

READ ALSO: Mother burns 9-year-old son’s hand for stealing her money to buy food

“She could be in her early twenties whilst her son would be around four years. We don’t know where they come from and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes,” Nana Yaw added.

From the images available, the young parent is seen hanged whilst her son’s hand is tied with a rope in a sad situation.

“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4:00pm. Nobody saw them again until this morning when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building. We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else,” Assembly member for Ajoa, Robert James Yankey, indicated.

READ ALSO: How Lil Win destroyed Dr Kwaku Oteng’s mother’s one-week celebration – Big Akwes reveals

Part of the article sourced from 3News.com