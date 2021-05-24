Ahmed Suale killer named by Kennedy Agyapong in his latest interview

- Advertisement -

The member of Parliament Assin Hon Kennedy Agyapong has finally named the killer of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale who used to work with Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

It’s been two years since Ahmed Suale was gruesomely murdered by some unknown assailant in Madina a suburb in Accra.

After his murder, a lot of fingers pointed at Kennedy Agyapong because he had earlier on his NET 2 TV showed the face of Ahmed and asked people to beat him if he should come to his premises.

The politician who has been tagged as a ‘murderer’ has finally mentioned the name of the person alleged to have killed the journalist after weeks of threatening to mention his name.

Speaking with a US-based Ghanaian station, he revealed that the name of the alleged killer is Ansu Gyeabour and he is from the Ashanti Region.

According to him, he can no longer keep quiet over the name because his reputation is at stake citing his experience in America in 2019 as an example.

He narrated that a former commander in charge of the case told him they had taken forensic samples to the states and everything confirms the suspect killed the journalist but it’s been over a year and nothing has been done.

Listen to his interview below:

He went on to say that the new commander also confirmed that name of the suspect and added that whenever they pick up information or interligence of his whereabout they get there to meet his absence.

Kennedy Agyapong went on to say that the new commanded told his things some four months ago when he threatened to go public with the name.