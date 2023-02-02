type here...
Ahmed Suale’s family sends warning to Kennedy Agyapong over claims of paying his school fees

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ahmed Suale and Kennedy Agyapong
The bereaved family of the former Tiger Eye PI comrade and investigative journalist Ahmed Suale has issued a communique in reaction to Kennedy Agypong’s claims.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he unknowingly paid the school fees of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The lawmaker narrated that after publishing Ahmed Suale’s photos on Net 2 TV years ago with the intent of cautioning the public against his ways, his staff notified him that Suale (now deceased) is someone whose university tuition fees he had once paid.

Speaking in an interview with Metro TV, Good Evening Ghana programme on January 31, 2023, the lawmaker stated that he personally did not recall paying the said fees but his staff insisted that he did.

“When I showed the video on Net2, my workers came to me and told me, Hon don’t you know this guy? And I said no. And they were like but he was one of the guys you paid his school fees. I said I don’t remember because I always pay people’s school fees.

“He came here, he said he was going to the University and you gave him GH¢1,500,” one of his staff reminded him but the MP insisted, “I said I don’t remember,” before his staff added, “ooo he has been coming here.”

He continued that it was on the basis of that knowledge of Suale coming to his premises that he cautioned; “don’t allow him to come here, he will set us up, when you see him, beat him up. This is what I said,” he recounted.

However, in the press release dated 1st February 2023 and signed by Ibrahim Kamilu Tahidu, the family shot down Hon. Kennedy’s claims.

It’s corroborated that the lawmaker has never paid the school fees of their late relative daring the former to provide evidence if there’s any to substantiate his false claims.

Read the full letter below;

    Source:Ghpage.com

