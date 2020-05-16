Ahoufe Patri and Kwabena Kwabena caught hanging out together sparks dating rumors (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Several months after denying they are in a relationship, Ahoufe Patri and Kwabena Kwabena have once again got people talking.

Earlier Kwabena Kwabena shared a video of himself having fun in a resort somewhere in the country.

Some few minutes later, Ahoufe Patri shared some photos and a video of herself also enjoying at an unknown resort.

From a critical look at the two posts from the musician and actress, several people have concluded that they are hanging out together.

This comes as a surprise because Ahoufe Patri in the past denied having any relationship with the highlife musician.

According to her, though he enjoys his music and knows him, she can’t say or refer to themselves as even friends.

She said: “I know him [Kwabena Kwabena] and I like his music but I would not even call us friends”.

Well, as it stands now none of them has come out again to deny or confirm their relationship.