GhPageEntertainmentAhoufe was not using drugs - Manager sets records straight
Entertainment

Ahoufe was not using drugs – Manager sets records straight

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ahoufe-and-manager-TB
Ahoufe-and-manager-TB
Netizens are still in shock over the death of TikTok star Ahoufe who died a few days ago after being sick for some time.

Following his death, a blogger came out to state that he was poisoned and this was revealed to him by his manager who is his best friend.

Well, Ghpage TV has granted an exclusive interview with the manager of Ahoufe identified as TB who has revealed the truth surrounding the death of the popular Tiktoker who was also known as Ahoufe 2Pac.

Also Read: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead

Speaking with Akosua of GhPage TV, the manager revealed that comments on social media that Ahoufe was doing drugs and smoking were untrue adding that those were just mere speculations from people who didn’t know him.

According to him, Ahoufe was a quiet person in real life and the life he lived on social media was completely different from what people knew him for but was however quick to add that the late superstar used to drink but not always.

Read More: Tiktoker Ahuofe was poisoned – Blogger alleges

