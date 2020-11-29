Ahuofe Patri breaks the internet with raunchy photo; netizens react

Ahuofe Patri has broken the internet on a Sunday afternoon with a wild photo of herself on Instagram.

Born Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, the actress in a risque picture has got netizens bumping heads.

The actress who hit the limelight after the success of the Adventures of Kalybos comedy skits gave cybernauts something to see and talk about.

From the picture posted on her Instagram, the endowed young lady put her curves and melons on display as she posed in an exposing outfit.

Her post captioned ”It’s a beautiful day ?. #babygirl” attracted several comments from fans and celebrities alike, with the likes of Sister Derby and Kalybos all commenting on the post.

The post certainly caught Sister Derby off guard as she commented, ”We were not ready!”

Kalybos also took to the comment section and posted fire emojis.

Interestingly, the reactions to the post were more positive as her fans thought she looked great in the shot.

Although some may consider the shot quite extreme, it is undeniable that Ahuofe Patri is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Ghanaian movie industry. Her recent photo proves it.