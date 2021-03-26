- Advertisement -

Today, 26th March and it happens to be the birthday of Ghanaians actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang popularly known as Ahuofe Patri.

Ahoufe Patri is celebrating her 30th birthday from what GhPage has gathered and she is not slacking at all.

The disappointed actress has released wild semi-nude bedroom photos to mark this day to the shock of her many followers.

Sharing the photos online, Ahoufe Patri expressed how excited she is to see such a day again in her life.

She wrote on Instagram: A day in the life of a Baby Girl. Happy birthday to me ? ? ?Cheers to life ?

See the photos below

Over the year Ahoufe Patri has been embroiled in series of controversies and allegations. Popular amongst them is the allegation that she is hooked on weed and maybe even cocaine and she can’t get free of it.

She has continuously denied these allegations so we can’t say they are correct. But well, her life, her choice!

Happy birthday Ahoufe Patri