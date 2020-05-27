type here...
Home Entertainment Ahuofe Patri was sacked from University of Cape Coast for consistent Exams...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Ahuofe Patri was sacked from University of Cape Coast for consistent Exams failure – Report

By Qwame Benedict
Ahuofe-Patricia
Ahuofe Patri was sacked from University of Cape Coast for consistent Exams failure - Report
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has no doubt made a name for herself in the media space since she got into the limelight with Kofi Asamoah’s Boys Kasa series.

Many of you might not know that behind her success, she was kicked out from the University of Cape Coast(UCC).

According to reports, the actress before attaining fame was a student of UCC but got kicked out because she failed in an examination.

Also Read: Ahoufe Patri and Kwabena Kwabena caught hanging out together sparks dating rumors (VIDEO)

Per the directive from the Institute of Education, all students in the Colleges of Education who have failed a paper previously should be withdrawn immediately without the possibility of ever writing a re-sit examination.

Students who wrote the re-sit examination and failed it again and students who because of one reason or the other were not able to “register” for the re-sit examination are also being sent home because of this directive.

A typical example of a said student affected by the ”harsh directive” saw him expelled from the premises of campus after chalking a grade E in one of his papers despite performing above average in all the others.

Also Read: Ghanaians give too much attention to people who misbehave – Ahoufe Patri

However, this is not the case with the Untrained Teachers. With them, they are allowed to write re-sit examinations until they are able to pass which means they can make unlimited attempts at rewriting those papers.

Now let’s continue Ahoufe Patri got admitted into UCC in 2009 but failed to move to level 200 because she failed a paper in level 100.

She was then asked to take a resit. Unfortunately for her, she could not meet the requirements for her resit therefore, leading to her misspell from the university.

Also Read: Fans ask Ahoufe Patri to get married since she is not getting any younger

Despite Ahoufe Patri being sacked from UCC for academic failure, the whole world knows her.

This is great lessons for those who think the determinant for their success in academics.

Previous articlePatience Nyarko is demon-possessed – Abeiku Santana
Next articleLady who went viral for showing boobs on Facebook die from breast boil

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Patience Nyarko is demon-possessed – Abeiku Santana

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ace broadcaster Abeiku Agrrey Santana has added his voice to the by 'force' beef between singer Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle.
Read more
Entertainment

AY Poyoo in trouble as Aponkye threatens to sue him (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
New social media sensation AY Poyoo is likely to be hit with a lawsuit by failed assemblyman Hon. Aponkye real name Nana...
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal vows never to diss anyone again

Qwame Benedict -
AMG Medikal after saying he was never going to respond to Eno has now come back and revealed that he is never...
Read more
Entertainment

Fantana mocks Bullet in new video

Mr. Tabernacle -
Budding songstress Fantana days after she went live on social media ranting at Bullet and Wendy Shay is in with another video.
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Entertainment

I will not apologize to Eno Barony for calling her corpse – Medikal

Mr. Tabernacle -
AMG Medikal in his latest interview in the wake of his seemingly subsided beef with female rapper Eno Barony has disappointed fans...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
5.1kmh
66 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
31 °

Most Read

News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Entertainment

Duncan William’s son shares a photo of himself smoking a cigarette

Mr. Tabernacle -
The son of popular Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Duncan Willaims, Daniel Duncan Williams has shared a photo of himself smoking a cigarette.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim sends emissaries to plead with Kennedy Agyapong on his behalf

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.
Read more
Entertainment

Nadia Buari is my biological daughter – Alhaji Sidiki Buari

Qwame Benedict -
Alhaji Sidiki Buari who is the father of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari yesterday fumed on live radio in an interview with Halifax...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News