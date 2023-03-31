- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, scores of Ghanaians who are very active on social media received news of the death of viral internet sensation Ahoufe with shock.

According to reports, the Tik Toker died after battling just hours after going live on Tiktok on 29th March 2023.

Amidst his mourning, an award-winning Ghanaian blogger known as ‘Gentle The Blogger’ has wildly alleged that Ahoufe was poisoned.

READ ALSO: Tiktoker Ahuofe was poisoned – Blogger alleges



According to ‘Gentle The Blogger’, he got the information from his manager who is his best friend.

It is still unclear who may have been behind the poisoning or the motive behind the act.

But it’s suspected that the evil act was conducted by the people around him who are jealous of his success and the fame he acquired within a twinkling.

However, Ahuofe’s manager has come out to vehemently dismiss the reports that the Tiktok star was poisoned.

READ ALSO: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead

According to him, Ahoufe also known as Soldier got sick and was living in the same room with him for some time now, therefore, he died from sickness and not anything poison-related.

The manager added that he took Ahoufe to the hospital himself the night before his shocking demise.

But unfortunately, he died in his arms in the hospital upon arrival and none of the doctors at the hospital made mention of poison or whatsoever.

READ ALSO: Alleged girlfriend of late TikToker Ahuofe drops last video before he died