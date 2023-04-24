Air hostess quits her job, sells her land, properties plus others and donates all the money to her pastor

A Kenyan air hostess whose name has simply been given as Betty, quit her job, sold her land and donated it all to Malindi cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie – Who is the founder and general overseer of Kilifi Church.

The tragic story began when Betty reportedly jetted into Kenya after her son Jason was allegedly forced to fast while she was in Qatar and sadly passed on while he was living with his grandparents at the time.



After receiving the news while at work in Qatar, she reportedly came for the burial but was never to be traced again.

She deleted all her social posts and sold all her belongings before booking a one-way flight and disappearing into Malindi.



Her sister who reportedly resides in Umoja, Nairobi says that before she left, Betty wrote an emotional letter to her husband inferring that she might never return again.

She then left with the children and headed to Malindi. A friend had apparently told her that they were going to meet Jesus on the 8th of April, so they had to leave on the 7th.

She tracked Betty’s flight which was only a one-way ticket to Malindi. Unfortunately, she was found dead and buried at Shakahola Forest within Langobaya in Malindi sub-county (Kenya)

According to reports, it is feared that number of dead and buried people could be in the hundreds.

Her friends and colleagues are still in shock that she was lured to the “church” in Shakahola, Kilifi County, where police on Sunday exhumed 18 additional bodies bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 39.