An armed robber has been arrested and jailed for five(5) after an airpod he stole led the police to his location after tracking the device.

The convict known as Isaac Bortey Borteye, 30, unemployed broke into the house of the complainant who is a pharmacist and also identified as David Bortey Bletcher and stole money and some personal goods.

According to the report, the complainant awoke on May 31, 2023, at around 4:00 a.m. to find that someone or a group had broken into his room and fled with a variety of valuables.

The items were mentioned by the prosecution as follows: airpods worth Gh1,500, cash totalling GH3,000, 50 pounds sterling, a power bank, a calculator, an Apple phone charger, a pair of caveman watches worth GH600, and a wallet and bank credit cards.

The plaintiff discovered that someone had broken the lock on the main door and entered his room, the prosecution claims.

It said that after filing a police report, investigators tracked the stolen AirPods which led them to the house of the convict who is a resident of Nungua.

Following a search in the convict’s room, GH 2,905, 50 pounds sterling, a ring was found. Four Fiesta Vibe condoms were reportedly collected from his room.

According to the prosecution, Borteye took the police to a cemetery close to the Nungua Presbyterian Church where he dumped the complainant’s wallet containing the identification cards.

Borteye, who was detained on suspicion of burglary, theft, and causing criminal damage, refuted the charges made against him.

At the conclusion of the trial, the court presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, found Borteye guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

