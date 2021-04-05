Home Lifestyle Aisha, lady reported to have been raped by Shatta Bandle speaks

Aisha and Shatta Bandle

The young girl in the viral bedroom video of Shatta Bandle has finally spoken in regards to the rape allegations against the diminutive personality.

In a video, the young girl identified as Aisha explained that nothing sexual transpired between her and Shatta Bandle.

According to Aisha, she only took a Snapchat video with Shatta Bandle because he is a celebrity.

Aisha also denied being raped by Shatta Bandle and pleaded with Ghanaians to stop peddling lies about them.

“We weren’t having sex, it was just a normal snap but we can see it’s really trending. He wasn’t having sex with me, he is a celebrity and everybody wants to take a picture with him. It is not a rape”, Aisha noted.

Watch the video below;

This comes after the Tamale-based socialite was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in a video he shared online.

The uncle of the young lady known as Mahama Haruna claimed the family are taking legal actions Shatta Bandle for kidnapping and raping their daughter.

