Ayisha Modi, a die-hard fan of dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has accused Blakk Cedi and Kelvynboy of causing budding dancehall musician Okailey Verse, aka OV, to waste away.

Pressure has been mounting on Stonebwoy to reach out to the promising young female artiste before depression kills her or perhaps the worse happens to her.

This follows a video of OV that gave many the impression that all is not well with her and that she could be going through a psychological phase.

Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ show on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, Ayisha Modi said Blakk Cedi and Kelvynboy are to blame for everything OV is currently going through.

According to her, the two, who were sacked from the Burniton Music Group owned by Stonebwoy in November 2019, influenced OV to follow them with the plan of starting a new record label.

Ayisha Modi noted that despite Stonebwoy’s decision to expel every artiste on his label due to some internal issues, he was willing to use his influence to support OV while she takes over the managerial role of the female artiste.

She recalled how OV rained insults on her when they spoke on the phone some time ago regarding her music career, amid the plans put in place for her.

Ayisha Modi added that Blakk Cedi cooked a story for OV that someone from abroad was about to manage her so she wouldn’t need any support from either her or Stonebwoy.

Ayisha Modi insisted that despite everything that has happened she’s ready to help OV if she avails herself.

But the question Ayisha Modi, who seems concerned about the welfare of the artiste, wants answers to is whether OV herself thinks she needs help from Stonebwoy to nurture her talent.

