type here...
Home Entertainment AJ Poundz allegedly took ¢10k from Dr. Kwaku Oteng to betray Akua...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

AJ Poundz allegedly took ¢10k from Dr. Kwaku Oteng to betray Akua GMB

By RASHAD
0
AJ Poundz Akua GMB Dr. Kwaku Oteng
AJ Poundz - Akua GMB -Dr. Kwaku Oteng
- Advertisement -

For weeks now, one of the most popular gossip on social media is the news that Dr. Kwaku Oteng has sacked 4th wife, Akua GMB from his house.

The First person to break the news and mock Akua GMB was controversial Afia Schwarzenegger. She claimed the real banter occurred in the management office at Angel TV.

SEE ALSO: Akua GMB deepens divorce rumors as she storms Xandy Kamel’s wedding without her wedding ring (Photos)

Sally Akua Amoakowaa aka Akua GMB
Sally Akua Amoakowaa aka Akua GMB

Well, Ghpage has an update and more deep revelations on the viral report about Akua GMB and her alleged collapsed marriage.

According to sources, it was AJ Poundz, the former best friend of Akua GMB who allegedly leaked information about Akua to Dr. Oteng.

GhPage source explained that the Onua Tv presenter who was a one-time housemate to Akua GMB in 2011 during the Ghana Most Beautiful contest was the one who snitched on her friend.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng
Dr. Kwaku Oteng

SEE ALSO: Reasons why Afia Schwar hates Akua GMB & wants her marriage to collapse revealed

From what Ghpage.com has gathered, AJ Poundz allegedly took GH¢10,000 from Dr. Kwaku Oteng before providing him with information and details to all the supposed boyfriends of Akua GMB.

Listen to the whole story as explained into details below

SEE ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown reacts to causing Nana Yaa Brefo to resign from Adom Tv – Here is what she has to say (Video)

Once upon a time, AJ Poundz and Akua GMB were the best of friends. In fact, the two were even leaving together after TV3 Ghana Most Beautiful 2011.

Their fallout began when AJ Poundz shared a bikini photo of Akua GMB on her Instagram which Akua found it distasteful and ordered AK Poundz to remove it.

AJ Poundz
AJ Poundz

AJ didn’t like the tone of the command and it became a fight between the two good friends.

SEE ALSO: Dr. Kwaku Oteng slaps, sacks Akua GMB for cheating on him-Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Akua GMB sacked AJ Poundz from her house and they became enemies since then. It’s that harmless fight that has led to this betrayal.

Previous articleJoe Mettle can’t write his own songs; stop hyping him-Patience Nyarko
Next articleKumawood actress reported to have died in a car crash is alive

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Stacy Amoateng takes over management of Angel TV after Akua GMB’s dismissal

RASHAD -
Popular TV presenter Stacy Amoateng has been appointed the general manager of Angel TV, Ghpage sources confirm. Anastasia Manuela...
Read more
Entertainment

Angry Fantana threatens to beat Wendy Shay for insulting her teeth

Qwame Benedict -
The beef between label mates Fantana and Wendy Shay is getting very serious as Fantana has come out and dragged Wendy Shay...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood actress reported to have died in a car crash is alive

Qwame Benedict -
Speaking in a Facebook Live video on her page, Bono Hemaa who appeared troubled by the news showed all her fans that...
Read more
Entertainment

Joe Mettle can’t write his own songs; stop hyping him-Patience Nyarko

RASHAD -
Popular Ghanaian female gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has sent full-blown attack on colleague gospel musician, Joe Mettle. According to...
Read more
Entertainment

Mcbrown speaks on Nana Yaa Brefo’s resignation from Multimedia

RASHAD -
One of the biggest news on social media on late Saturday night, 16th May was the report that Nana Yaa Brefo of...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Multimedia after ten years

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran tv presenter with Multimedia Group of companies has resigned after 10 years of service to the media...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
29.3 ° C
29.3 °
29.3 °
71 %
4.2kmh
61 %
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Top Kumawood actress crashes to death in a car accident

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosua has died, Ghpage can sadly confirm. The Kumawood actress crashed to her death in a head-on collision with...
Read more
Entertainment

Akua GMB spotted at Xandy Kamel’s wedding without her wedding ring

RASHAD -
For weeks now, there have been rumors that Sally Akua Amoakoaa Mensah, the 4th wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been shown...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Multimedia after ten years

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran tv presenter with Multimedia Group of companies has resigned after 10 years of service to the media...
Read more
Entertainment

Mcbrown speaks on Nana Yaa Brefo’s resignation from Multimedia

RASHAD -
One of the biggest news on social media on late Saturday night, 16th May was the report that Nana Yaa Brefo of...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News