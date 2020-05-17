- Advertisement -

For weeks now, one of the most popular gossip on social media is the news that Dr. Kwaku Oteng has sacked 4th wife, Akua GMB from his house.

The First person to break the news and mock Akua GMB was controversial Afia Schwarzenegger. She claimed the real banter occurred in the management office at Angel TV.

Well, Ghpage has an update and more deep revelations on the viral report about Akua GMB and her alleged collapsed marriage.

According to sources, it was AJ Poundz, the former best friend of Akua GMB who allegedly leaked information about Akua to Dr. Oteng.

GhPage source explained that the Onua Tv presenter who was a one-time housemate to Akua GMB in 2011 during the Ghana Most Beautiful contest was the one who snitched on her friend.

From what Ghpage.com has gathered, AJ Poundz allegedly took GH¢10,000 from Dr. Kwaku Oteng before providing him with information and details to all the supposed boyfriends of Akua GMB.

Listen to the whole story as explained into details below

Once upon a time, AJ Poundz and Akua GMB were the best of friends. In fact, the two were even leaving together after TV3 Ghana Most Beautiful 2011.

Their fallout began when AJ Poundz shared a bikini photo of Akua GMB on her Instagram which Akua found it distasteful and ordered AK Poundz to remove it.

AJ didn’t like the tone of the command and it became a fight between the two good friends.

Akua GMB sacked AJ Poundz from her house and they became enemies since then. It’s that harmless fight that has led to this betrayal.