AJ Poundz ties the knot in a simple but beautiful wedding [Videos]

By Kweku Derrick
AJ Poundz wedding
AJ Poundz, a presenter with Onua FM, is officially off the market as a single woman.

The TV personality, born Matilda Adjoa Densu, and her heartthrob Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng got hitched at a private ceremony in Accra on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Their nuptials kicked off with a colourful traditional ceremony in the early hours, proceeded by the white wedding later in the day.

Lovely videos from the traditional and white wedding have surfaced online showing how the couple kept things simple but classy to save cost.

AJ Poundz donned a floor-sweeping off-shoulder white wedding gown while her husband looked dapper in a blue suit.

Check out some of the videos in circulation below.

1. The exchange of vows at the traditional wedding

2. The exchange of vows at the white wedding

3. The first kiss

We wish the new couple well.

    Source:GHPage

