Barely 24 hours after Ghpage broke the news that it was AJ Poundz who snitched On Akua GMB to her husband, Dr. Kwaku Oteng about her alleged infidelities, AJ Poundz has reacted.

In a message shared on her Instagram page, AJ Poundz denied giving information to Dr. Kwaku Oteng in exchange for money.

However, AJ Poundz threatened to drop more secrets she has been hiding about Akua GMB very soon if she pushes her.

It could be called that it was Akua GMB who took AJ Poundz in after Ghana Most Beautiful 2011 when she was homeless.

They fell out after AJ Poundz made a post on social media about Akua which she found distasteful and ordered her to remove it.

GhPage blew the cover of AJ poundz for being a snitch. GhPage discovered it was AJ Poundz who took GH¢10,000 from Dr. Kwaku Oteng and leaked information to him.

Again Ghpage also revealed Stacy Amoateng who was regarded as the Godmother of Akua GMB is now the manager of Angel TV after Akua was kicked out.