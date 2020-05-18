type here...
Source:GHPAGE
AJ Poundz warns Akua GMB-Threatens to reveal more secrets if pushed

By RASHAD
AJ Poundz Reacts to snitching allegation which led to the collapse of Akua GMB's marriage
Barely 24 hours after Ghpage broke the news that it was AJ Poundz who snitched On Akua GMB to her husband, Dr. Kwaku Oteng about her alleged infidelities, AJ Poundz has reacted.

In a message shared on her Instagram page, AJ Poundz denied giving information to Dr. Kwaku Oteng in exchange for money.

SEE HERE: AJ Poundz allegedly took ¢10,000 from Dr. Kwaku Oteng to leak information about Akua GMB and her boyfriends which caused the divorce (Video, Photos)

However, AJ Poundz threatened to drop more secrets she has been hiding about Akua GMB very soon if she pushes her.

It could be called that it was Akua GMB who took AJ Poundz in after Ghana Most Beautiful 2011 when she was homeless.

LISTEN TO THE WHOLE REVELATION BELOW

They fell out after AJ Poundz made a post on social media about Akua which she found distasteful and ordered her to remove it.

SEE ALSO: Stacy Amoateng takes over management of Angel TV after Akua GMB was kicked out by Dr. Kwaku Oteng over infidelity issues (Video)

Read AJ Poundz full reaction below

GhPage blew the cover of AJ poundz for being a snitch. GhPage discovered it was AJ Poundz who took GH¢10,000 from Dr. Kwaku Oteng and leaked information to him.

SEE ALSO: Celestine Donkor explains why Patience Nyarko attacked Joe Mettle on the radio – Deep revelations (Video)

Again Ghpage also revealed Stacy Amoateng who was regarded as the Godmother of Akua GMB is now the manager of Angel TV after Akua was kicked out.

