Ajagurajah opens up about what allegedly killed Daddy Lumba

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba and Ajagurajah

As the nation continues to grieve the passing of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, Ghanaian spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurjah, has made startling claims about the circumstances surrounding the icon’s death.

In a self-recorded video shared on social media, Bishop Ajagurjah alleged that Daddy Lumba’s demise was not a result of natural causes, but rather the consequence of “human error” at the medical facility where he was receiving treatment.

“I have spoken to his wife, Serwaa Broni,” the Bishop claimed. “Daddy Lumba wasn’t due for death. Something went wrong at the hospital. Human error killed him.”

The controversial prophet, known for his unconventional religious practices and outspoken commentary on national issues, further suggested that Lumba’s death at The Bank Hospital in Accra on July 26, 2025, could have been avoided.

Though he refrained from providing full details, Bishop Ajagurjah warned ominously that he would “spill the milk” in the coming days—hinting that a full revelation surrounding the singer’s death may soon follow.

The family of Daddy Lumba has not responded to the allegations, and no official statement has confirmed or denied Bishop Ajagurjah’s claims.

Earlier, the family appealed for privacy and respect during their mourning period, and noted that funeral details would be shared in due course.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, was one of Ghana’s most beloved musicians, with a career spanning over three decades and more than 30 albums to his credit.

His sudden death has shocked fans across the country and the diaspora.

Monday, July 28, 2025
