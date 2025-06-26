Ajayi sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend

NIGERIA – The High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has sentenced Oluwatimileyin Ajayi to death by hanging for the gruesome murder of a National Youth Service Corps member, Salome Adaidu.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice Simon Aboki found Ajayi guilty of culpable homicide, having killed and dismembered the victim.

Justice Aboki said that the prosecuting counsel proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict killed the victim at his residence.

The judgment posited that the defendant claims that he became unconscious after having a good time with his girlfriend, and was unconscious when he wrote his confessional statement, does not hold water.

He, therefore, found Ajayi guilty of the offence after several months of trial.

Justice Aboki noted that Ajayi was convicted under Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, which prescribes the death penalty for persons guilty of such an offence.

“The law is clear on this, and the punishment is death. Therefore, the accused is hereby sentenced to death by hanging,” Justice Aboki ruled.

